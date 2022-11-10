HMS Queen Elizabeth leaves Portsmouth in NATO deployment





HMS Queen Elizabeth has left Portsmouth to deploy to northern Europe. The 65,000 tonne warship will here “work closely” with NATO.

HMS Queen Elizabeth will head a carrier strike group which will include a force made up of various warships, helicopters and fighter jets. It today left Portsmouth Naval Base in Hampshire after recently returning from the US. In New York, it hosted the Atlantic Future Forum defence conference. The warship took the role after sister ship HMS Prince of Wales broke down off the Isle of Wight.

The latest deployment is called Operation Achillean. A Royal Navy spokesman said: “The Carrier Strike Group will work closely with Nato and Joint Expeditionary Force allies as the UK underscores its commitment to safeguarding European security.” Commodore John Voyce, Portsmouth’s naval base commander, has also wished luck to those on the latest deployment. He said: “We wish HMS Queen Elizabeth and all the Carrier Strike Group the best of luck on their upcoming deployment. READ MORE: Air raid sirens sound across most of Ukraine over Russia threat

Crews from the 820 Naval Air Squadron and 845 Naval Air Squadron are joining the aircraft carrier for the expedition. The official Twitter page for HMS Queen Elizabeth, sharing a photograph of these squadrons on board, said it was “back in action”. A second task force has also been deployed as part of Operation Achillean, this one being led by HMS Albion. This has already carried out visits to Montenegro, Libya, Cyprus and Egypt, with more to come.

Like Loading...