Homa readies web3 tech for game creators and players, community skyrockets

Reading Time: 3 minutes

No matter how good a gamer is at map reading or knowing the surroundings of a game, knowing how to shoot is essential. However, to learn how to shoot, practice separates the pros from those starting, especially in free fire and other top shooting games. Indeed, playing more as a sniper will improve not only the shooting ability but also game control.

More often than not, snipers have to take shots from far away. This can be hard for gamers who are not aware of the ins and outs of a game; a sniper must know where the enemy is hiding in the first place before taking a shot. Game knowledge builds up the pros in free fire, and CSGO, and the knowledge goes beyond knowing how to fire. A player must know the bugs that might cost them a round. In addition, awareness about weaponry and csgo gambling sites online to find new skins is also as important as knowing the game surroundings.

Weapon Knowledge

Game mechanics differ in every round of free fire. How a person handles a gun at one level might differ from what happens at higher levels. Gamers who switch between diverse games also know how it might work against them if they import some game mechanics from PUBG into free fire.

Beyond mechanics and handling power, weapon power is also an important skill to master. Knowing the categories of guns available for selection might be the differentiating factor that could take a player to the top. In a list of guns, the M82B, AWM, and KAR98K stand out, especially for budding snipers in Free Fire. However, while all the guns spit out bullets when prompted to do so on the other side of the screen, only the M82B can deal with gloo walls should they become a hindrance.

The remaining two weapons, the KAR98K and AWN have almost equal capabilities when put on a side-to-side comparison test. When choosing either of the two, it boils down to personal preferences.

The KAR98K

Most free fire gamers will admit to coming across this capable sniper weapon, as it is available on almost all maps. It serves its created purpose well because it can take out enemies from a large distance easily. Ultimately, no player goes for the AR gun models for close-range combat, which would mean an early defeat. The ARs are poor for close range because of their lack of efficiency over short distances.

They also shoot slower, meaning an enemy would have already taken out the user before a formidable shot can take the enemy down. But over distances, they are competent.

The M82B

When it comes to raw power, this weapon comes second to none. Its power makes it a rare find because it can do everything imaginable in free fire. Not only does it take down vehicles, but it can also damage big tanks when fired correctly and by a capable gamer.

The gun has a few additional features to deal with in comparison with others before it takes to the battlefield. Only those looking to take out an enemy quietly have to contend with the option of adding a silencer. It is also automatic and spits out bullets quickly for close combat.

The AWN

The AWN is a weapon more familiar to gamers all over the world. It has been featured in popular games like PUBG, CSGO, and Free Fire. In terms of shooting, it is a capable tool and will always get the work done thanks to the tweaks the developers have added to it over the years.

When facing enemy lines, depending on what they hold, it can outlast some of the best weapons due to the extended magazine compartment. The faster rifle action it also boasts off can be the dictating factor when facing other skilled opponents with machine guns.

You Need Firepower to Thrive

Gaming weapons must have something that pulls them toward the gamers. The AR and SMG models have their advantages when facing enemies on the battlefield. However, a gamer will need to be skilled in many of them to overpower an experienced enemy on the battlefield.