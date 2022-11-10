I’m A Celeb fans spot camp’s Hancock snub in show first: ‘Never seen’

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! viewers picked up on an awkward “snub” to Matt Hancock as they tuned into Thursday’s instalment of the ITV reality show. As the 22nd series of the popular show, fans are well aware of the traditions that have been established in that time. One such tradition sees contestants seeing off their campmates who have been appointed to do the trials, offering support as they cross the iconic bridge. However, some spotted that the MP was left to make the journey alone ahead of his Bushtucker Trial.

The former health secretary faced a gruelling task after being voted by the public to do Tentacles of Terror.

The trial saw him having to dip in and out of water within a secluded section to collect the 11 stars on offer while snakes, crocodiles and other critters surrounded him.

As he set off on the trial though, he was noticeably alone as he approached the bridge.

Fans quickly pointed out the apparent snub, with Twitter user Louise Victoria writing: “Not Matt Hancock walking to a trial on his OWN! I’ve NEVER seen that before…. The camp has spoken…. #ImACeleb.”