I’m A Celeb’s Ant McPartlin’s past struggles spark Kerry Katona’s fury

Kerry Katona, 42, let rip about the “double standards” in the industry, saying that as a female, she feels her mistakes are forgiven less easily and remembered more vividly. The furious former Atomic Kitten singer, who has since become a TV personality, said she felt sympathy for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! host Ant McPartlin over his past issues, but challenged the way she has been treated in comparison.

The troubled star is soon set to join comedian Alison Spittle in co-presenting the BBC Sounds podcast Wheel of Misfortune, where celebrities will be invited to share the “bleakest” moments of their lives.

However, she argues that she hasn’t received much sensitivity from the public when it comes to her own bleak moments in time.

“Ant had his own issues [and] when he crashed his car [back in 2018] it was a big, big story – yet eight months later he’s winning awards and it’s all forgotten about,” Kerry raged.

“How many years later, from my This Morning interview where I was accused of being drunk on air, and we’re still talking about it?” she challenged.

