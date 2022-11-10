I’m A Celeb’s Mike Tindall talks wife Zara’s hospital dash

The royal told Boy George and Owen Warner about Zara’s delivery which admittedly left Mike in pain.
In camp, talk had turned to hair cuts with the Culture Club frontman saying: “Once a week I get my beard done, I get my eyebrows done, I get my eyelashes done, I get the haircut, I get everything shaved, chest, everything.”
Owen asked why he gets someone else to shave his chest to which Boy George replied: “He also does down there, too.”
Scarlette Douglas joked: “Back, sack and crack!”
READ MORE: Denise Welch mocks UK’s ‘terrifying’ outcome after egg thrown at King
He recalled: “Lucas was rapid. Third one. As we got our stuff to go to hospital, she got out of the bath, she could barely stand, she was shaking. The midwife was like, ‘She’s not making the hospital.’
“She was like, ‘You don’t want to be delivering in the car.’ Into the gym, two gym mats down in the bathroom. But yeah.”
Of whether Zara was in pain, he said: “She was, it was fast though, from that moment. She almost choked me to death.
“You can’t say anything can you? ‘Can you let go, you’re really hurting me?!’”
Source link