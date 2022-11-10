The Calling is a gritty crime drama that you’ll want to check out right away. Where can you stream it? Is The Calling on Netflix?

Fans of Big Sky and Big Little Lies will want to check out The Calling. It’s another series from the talented David E. Kelley, and is based on a book series by D.A. Mishani.

The series follows Detective Avraham Avraham (no that is not a typo). He is a spiritual man who is filled with empathy for his victims. This is far from the type of detective we’re used to, who is usually a middle-aged man struggling with a drinking problem and at least one ex-wife and usually an estranged child.

The problem for Avi is that the latest case is weighing him down. It’s making him question his own humanity and he will need everyone on his side if he wants to get through it.

You’ll want to know where you can stream the new series. All eight episodes are now available to watch, but which streaming platform are those episodes on?

Is The Calling on Netflix?

Can you stream the new David E. Kelley series on Netflix? There is some bad news. This is not a Netflix show.

The series is available on Peacock. As a Peacock Original Series, it’s highly unlikely that we’ll see it arrive on Netflix. Something would need to happen to Netflix or Peacock for the two platforms to join their content. While Peacock is still on the newer side, it’s growing in popularity and there’s no reason to worry about it so far.

Of course, agreements can happen. We’ve seen STARZ bring one of its top dramas, Outlander, to Netflix. We’ll keep an eye on what’s to come in the future.

The Calling is available to stream on Peacock.