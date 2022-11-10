Is there a Modern Warfare 2 hardcore mode?

The lack of a Modern Warfare 2 hardcore mode option in multiplayer has alarmed players upon the launch of the latest Call of Duty shooter, because there’s no option to pick hardcore on the menus. The classic no-HUD, shorter time-to-kill game mode that has been present in every FPS game in the series since the original Modern Warfare is confirmed to be coming to the game later down the line, but when it does, it’ll be known as something different.

While hardcore mode isn’t in the game right now, when the Modern Warfare 2 Tier 1 playlist option is released with Modern Warfare 2 season 1, that’s what you’ll want to select. Hardcore has been renamed to Tier 1 for reasons known only to the developers, but the mode itself is the same.

When is hardcore coming to Modern Warfare 2?

The Modern Warfare 2 hardcore mode is due to release on November 16, arriving alongside Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 1. A change in name thankfully won’t change the style of gameplay, or the game modes, with Tier 1 offering exactly the same thing as previous hardcore modes.

So thankfully, hardcore fans reading this won’t have too much longer to wait. It’s not ideal because the mode was expected to be here on launch, but it’s not the only thing missing, because players are also wondering where to view their Modern Warfare 2 stats and challenges, with Combat Records not arriving until mid-season 1.

While you wait for hardcore to arrive, take a look at our guide to the best Modern Warfare 2 guns, because that will help you pick something for the core modes. Alternatively, we also have the full lists of perks and killstreaks along with when you unlock them.