Is Tulsa King connected to Yellowstone?


The Sheridan-verse is expanding, as the prolific TV creator Taylor Sheridan is behind the new Paramount Plus original series Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone and Yellowstone, a well-established hit on TV. But are the worlds of the two shows connected in any way outside of the man behind them?

Tulsa King follows Dwight “The General” Manfreid, played by Stallone, a long-time mafia member who has just served 25 years in prison to protect his boss. Expecting to be rewarded for his loyalty, Dwight is surprised to be sent to Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may no longer have his best interest in mind, Dwight works to establish his own crew of unlikely characters to build his own criminal empire.





