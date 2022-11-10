It’s not you — movies are getting darker

There’s a trend in movies and TV that you’ve probably noticed: Everything has gotten extremely dark, and for some audience members, too dark to even see.
It comes down to aesthetics and technology. The first one’s pretty simple: As popular content leans grittier and darker in tone (i.e. The Batman, Stranger Things, Game of Thrones, etc.) the visuals tend to reflect that.
But productions have also moved from shooting on film to shooting with digital cameras, and the way scenes get lit has changed dramatically. Shooting on film meant that you couldn’t see the final product until everything was developed. Under those limitations, it made more sense to flood dark scenes with light to ensure the footage would be usable. With digital cameras and digital monitors, it’s easy to see what the final product will look like — and that can embolden a cinematographer to film scenes darker and darker.
But how dark is too dark? And how do filmmakers ensure that their vision gets accurately represented on the screen you’re watching it on? Check out the video above to find out.
\r\n \r\n vox-mark\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n“,”cross_community”:false,”groups”:[{“base_type”:”EntryGroup”,”id”:24021,”timestamp”:1668109650,”title”:”Video”,”type”:”SiteGroup”,”url”:”https://www.vox.com/videos”,”slug”:”videos”,”community_logo”:”\r\n“,”community_name”:”Vox”,”community_url”:”https://www.vox.com/”,”cross_community”:false,”entry_count”:1210,”always_show”:false,”description”:”Videos that explain the news, and the world around you. Watch more videos on Vox’s YouTube channel and subscribe for updates. “,”disclosure”:””,”cover_image_url”:””,”cover_image”:null,”title_image_url”:””,”intro_image”:null,”four_up_see_more_text”:”View All”,”primary”:true}],”internal_groups”:[],”image”:{“ratio”:”*”,”original_url”:”https://cdn.vox-cdn.com/uploads/chorus_image/image/71611462/VDC_POP_084_Thumb_SYN.0.jpeg”,”network”:”unison”,”bgcolor”:”white”,”pinterest_enabled”:false,”caption”:null,”credit”:null,”focal_area”:{“top_left_x”:807,”top_left_y”:387,”bottom_right_x”:1113,”bottom_right_y”:693},”bounds”:[0,0,1920,1080],”uploaded_size”:{“width”:1920,”height”:1080},”focal_point”:null,”image_id”:71611462,”alt_text”:””},”hub_image”:{“ratio”:”*”,”original_url”:”https://cdn.vox-cdn.com/uploads/chorus_image/image/71611462/VDC_POP_084_Thumb_SYN.0.jpeg”,”network”:”unison”,”bgcolor”:”white”,”pinterest_enabled”:false,”caption”:null,”credit”:null,”focal_area”:{“top_left_x”:807,”top_left_y”:387,”bottom_right_x”:1113,”bottom_right_y”:693},”bounds”:[0,0,1920,1080],”uploaded_size”:{“width”:1920,”height”:1080},”focal_point”:null,”image_id”:71611462,”alt_text”:””},”lede_image”:{“ratio”:”*”,”original_url”:”https://cdn.vox-cdn.com/uploads/chorus_image/image/71611462/VDC_POP_084_Thumb_SYN.0.jpeg”,”network”:”unison”,”bgcolor”:”white”,”pinterest_enabled”:false,”caption”:null,”credit”:null,”focal_area”:{“top_left_x”:807,”top_left_y”:387,”bottom_right_x”:1113,”bottom_right_y”:693},”bounds”:[0,0,1920,1080],”uploaded_size”:{“width”:1920,”height”:1080},”focal_point”:null,”image_id”:71611462,”alt_text”:””},”group_cover_image”:null,”picture_standard_lead_image”:{“ratio”:”*”,”original_url”:”https://cdn.vox-cdn.com/uploads/chorus_image/image/71611462/VDC_POP_084_Thumb_SYN.0.jpeg”,”network”:”unison”,”bgcolor”:”white”,”pinterest_enabled”:false,”caption”:null,”credit”:null,”focal_area”:{“top_left_x”:807,”top_left_y”:387,”bottom_right_x”:1113,”bottom_right_y”:693},”bounds”:[0,0,1920,1080],”uploaded_size”:{“width”:1920,”height”:1080},”focal_point”:null,”image_id”:71611462,”alt_text”:””,”picture_element”:{“html”:{},”alt”:””,”default”:{“srcset”:”https://cdn.vox-cdn.com/thumbor/d-IL4Qi2Dd2BgrLK3t7RnIm5gCU=/0x0:1920×1080/320×240/filters:focal(807×387:1113×693)/cdn.vox-cdn.com/uploads/chorus_image/image/71611462/VDC_POP_084_Thumb_SYN.0.jpeg 320w, https://cdn.vox-cdn.com/thumbor/1IS1HHupmZIqtOJsPthqIHsmKfE=/0x0:1920×1080/620×465/filters:focal(807×387:1113×693)/cdn.vox-cdn.com/uploads/chorus_image/image/71611462/VDC_POP_084_Thumb_SYN.0.jpeg 620w, https://cdn.vox-cdn.com/thumbor/ZH_2YYkJgzIuYdss2yvkJiIKbfM=/0x0:1920×1080/920×690/filters:focal(807×387:1113×693)/cdn.vox-cdn.com/uploads/chorus_image/image/71611462/VDC_POP_084_Thumb_SYN.0.jpeg 920w, https://cdn.vox-cdn.com/thumbor/3z2wbttru6V-M–dC3g0pozhJhU=/0x0:1920×1080/1220×915/filters:focal(807×387:1113×693)/cdn.vox-cdn.com/uploads/chorus_image/image/71611462/VDC_POP_084_Thumb_SYN.0.jpeg 1220w, https://cdn.vox-cdn.com/thumbor/hLhQgqZziXjVJYtDoK138DP4vz0=/0x0:1920×1080/1520×1140/filters:focal(807×387:1113×693)/cdn.vox-cdn.com/uploads/chorus_image/image/71611462/VDC_POP_084_Thumb_SYN.0.jpeg 1520w”,”webp_srcset”:”https://cdn.vox-cdn.com/thumbor/4sr6ok_N2GkKnyVFrM_GdQAL1sI=/0x0:1920×1080/320×240/filters:focal(807×387:1113×693):format(webp)/cdn.vox-cdn.com/uploads/chorus_image/image/71611462/VDC_POP_084_Thumb_SYN.0.jpeg 320w, https://cdn.vox-cdn.com/thumbor/o-8JkOqbJ1fZvdMdZ7Hx4bbFkP8=/0x0:1920×1080/620×465/filters:focal(807×387:1113×693):format(webp)/cdn.vox-cdn.com/uploads/chorus_image/image/71611462/VDC_POP_084_Thumb_SYN.0.jpeg 620w, https://cdn.vox-cdn.com/thumbor/x1PNAkxQXyVTKZL_9TKjlDfMSN4=/0x0:1920×1080/920×690/filters:focal(807×387:1113×693):format(webp)/cdn.vox-cdn.com/uploads/chorus_image/image/71611462/VDC_POP_084_Thumb_SYN.0.jpeg 920w, https://cdn.vox-cdn.com/thumbor/EdHJyz1vSUT780jXVeORk0NkBOk=/0x0:1920×1080/1220×915/filters:focal(807×387:1113×693):format(webp)/cdn.vox-cdn.com/uploads/chorus_image/image/71611462/VDC_POP_084_Thumb_SYN.0.jpeg 1220w, https://cdn.vox-cdn.com/thumbor/h-lJqrpvdCpVy5XZADhPsCLWIl8=/0x0:1920×1080/1520×1140/filters:focal(807×387:1113×693):format(webp)/cdn.vox-cdn.com/uploads/chorus_image/image/71611462/VDC_POP_084_Thumb_SYN.0.jpeg 1520w”,”media”:null,”sizes”:”(min-width: 809px) 485px, (min-width: 600px) 60vw, 100vw”,”fallback”:”https://cdn.vox-cdn.com/thumbor/m2w5cNjm6JRkgL74yNy6JbFgj0w=/0x0:1920×1080/1200×900/filters:focal(807×387:1113×693)/cdn.vox-cdn.com/uploads/chorus_image/image/71611462/VDC_POP_084_Thumb_SYN.0.jpeg”},”art_directed”:[]}},”image_is_placeholder”:false,”image_is_hidden”:false,”network”:”vox”,”omits_labels”:true,”optimizable”:false,”promo_headline”:”It’s not you — movies are getting darker”,”recommended_count”:0,”recs_enabled”:false,”slug”:”videos/23451625/movies-tv-shows-darkness-screen”,”dek”:”Blame technology for how often you can’t see anything.”,”homepage_title”:”It’s not you — movies are getting darker”,”homepage_description”:”Blame technology for how often you can’t see anything.”,”show_homepage_description”:false,”title_display”:”It’s not you — movies are getting darker”,”pull_quote”:null,”voxcreative”:false,”show_entry_time”:true,”show_dates”:true,”paywalled_content”:false,”paywalled_content_box_logo_url”:””,”paywalled_content_page_logo_url”:””,”paywalled_content_main_url”:””,”article_footer_body”:”Understanding America’s political sphere can be overwhelming. That’s where Vox comes in. We aim to give research-driven, smart, and accessible information to everyone who wants it.
\r\n\r\nReader gifts support this mission by helping to keep our work free — whether we’re adding nuanced context to unexpected events or explaining how our democracy got to this point. While we’re committed to keeping Vox free, our distinctive brand of explanatory journalism does take a lot of resources. Advertising alone isn’t enough to support it. Help keep work like this free for all by making a gift to Vox today.\r\n”,”article_footer_header”:”Help keep articles like this free“,”use_article_footer”:true,”article_footer_cta_annual_plans”:”{\r\n \”default_plan\”: 2,\r\n \”plans\”: [\r\n {\r\n \”amount\”: 95,\r\n \”plan_id\”: 74295\r\n },\r\n {\r\n \”amount\”: 120,\r\n \”plan_id\”: 81108\r\n },\r\n {\r\n \”amount\”: 250,\r\n \”plan_id\”: 77096\r\n }\r\n ]\r\n}”,”article_footer_cta_button_annual_copy”:”year”,”article_footer_cta_button_copy”:”Yes, I’ll give”,”article_footer_cta_button_monthly_copy”:”month”,”article_footer_cta_default_frequency”:”annual”,”article_footer_cta_monthly_plans”:”{\r\n \”default_plan\”: 1,\r\n \”plans\”: [\r\n {\r\n \”amount\”: 9,\r\n \”plan_id\”: 77780\r\n },\r\n {\r\n \”amount\”: 20,\r\n \”plan_id\”: 69279\r\n },\r\n {\r\n \”amount\”: 50,\r\n \”plan_id\”: 46947\r\n }\r\n ]\r\n}”,”article_footer_cta_once_plans”:”{\r\n \”default_plan\”: 0,\r\n \”plans\”: [\r\n {\r\n \”amount\”: 20,\r\n \”plan_id\”: 69278\r\n },\r\n {\r\n \”amount\”: 50,\r\n \”plan_id\”: 48880\r\n },\r\n {\r\n \”amount\”: 100,\r\n \”plan_id\”: 46607\r\n }\r\n ]\r\n}”,”use_article_footer_cta_read_counter”:true,”use_article_footer_cta”:true,”featured_placeable”:false,”video_placeable”:true,”disclaimer”:null,”volume_uuid”:”5ac4a1bb1″,”volume_placement”:”lede”,”analytics_placement”:”article:lede”,”video_autoplay”:false,”youtube_url”:”http://bit.ly/voxyoutube”,”facebook_video_url”:””,”play_in_modal”:true,”user_preferences_for_privacy_enabled”:false,”start_time”:null,”player_choice”:null,”video_mask_text”:null,”video_embed_code”:”
Understanding America’s political sphere can be overwhelming. That’s where Vox comes in. We aim to give research-driven, smart, and accessible information to everyone who wants it.
Reader gifts support this mission by helping to keep our work free — whether we’re adding nuanced context to unexpected events or explaining how our democracy got to this point. While we’re committed to keeping Vox free, our distinctive brand of explanatory journalism does take a lot of resources. Advertising alone isn’t enough to support it. Help keep work like this free for all by making a gift to Vox today.