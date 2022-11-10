iTWire – Avaya demos how customers can tap into the metaverse

Multinational technology company Avaya has shown how customers can immerse themselves in the metaverse with a technology demonstration that extends contact centre capabilities into new, virtual territory.
Shown at Gartner IT Symposium / Xpo in Barcelona, Avaya’s “Metaverse Experience” concept builds the link between the metaverse and the real world.
It demonstrates how organisations can extend their contact centre capabilities into the metaverse using Avaya Experience Platform.
It also shows how businesses can imagine how their contact centre agents can support and interact with customers within the virtual world.
“Avaya customers can experiment with the metaverse and add contact centre capabilities without having to bring in a new platform or go through a major upgrade,” said ZK Research founder and principal analyst Zeus Kerravala.
“Organisations are competing in an experience economy, and they need advanced features and capabilities to deliver the experiences that their customers and employees demand. But they also need a migration path to rolling out these capabilities that does not involve the disruptive ripping and replacing of existing technology,” said Avaya vice president specialists organisation Yaser Alzubaidi.
“With the Avaya Experience Platform, we are bringing this ability to life—and the Metaverse Experience concept is a prime example of what you can achieve with such a platform.”
The Metaverse Experience is one of a number of concepts being demonstrated by Avaya at Gartner IT Symposium / Xpo in Barcelona, where the company is showcasing solutions that enable organisations to turn every moment with customers into momentum for their businesses.
