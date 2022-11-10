James Corden and the cast of Mammals dress as Sgt. Pepper era Beatles

James Corden will swap the Late, Late Show for a Magical Mystery Tour of sorts this week as the cast of Amazon Prime show Mammals transform into The Beatles for a house-party.

The actor plays a Michelin starred chef in the new six-part Prime Video series from Jez Butterworth, the acclaimed writer of hit play Jerusalem and co-writer of 2015 Bond film Spectre.

But he appears to have a night away from the kitchen in party scenes from its latest episode, during which central character Jamie and three friends pull on psychedelic military costumes from the Fab Four’s Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album cover.

Fab Four: James Corden will swap the Late, Late Show for a Magical Mystery Tour of sorts this week as the cast of Amazon Prime show Mammals transform into The Beatles (L-R: Colin Morgan, Melia Kreiling, James Corden and Sally Hawkins)

The real deal: The Beatles changed the face of popular music with the album following its release in 1967

With Corden dressed in John Lennon’s iconic lime green suit, co-star Colin Morgan arrived as his songwriting partner Sir Paul McCartney – complete with a fake mustache.

Elsewhere Melia – who plays Corden’s screen wife Amandine – opted for drummer Ringo Starr’s garish silk lilac outfit, while Sally Hawkins impersonated the late George Harrison.

However the wild excesses of late sixties London are traded for drinks and dips as the four friends dance in a modest living room while celebrating a fancy dress themed birthday.

Party time: Corden is dressed in John Lennon’s iconic lime green suit from the band’s legendary Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club album cover

Impressive: Corden’s screen wife (Melia Kreiling opted for drummer Ringo Starr’s garish silk lilac outfit

The show centres on Chef Jamie and his sexy, pregnant wife Amandine, ensconced in their cute London mews house and seemingly madly in love.

Flashbacks show viewers he wooed her when he was a junior cook on a yacht on which she was a passenger – at that point engaged to someone else.

In the present day, Jamie discovers Amandine is cheating on him and recruits his brother-in-law Jeff, played by Morgan, to help him figure out who her paramour is.

To make matters worse, Henry Lloyd-Hughes’s Jack, despite being a former lover of Amandine’s, still plays a significant role in their lives.

Tame: However the wild excesses of late sixties London are traded for drinks and dips as the four friends dance in a modest living room while celebrating a fancy dress themed birthday

Party time: Corden’s character, Michelin starred chef Jamie Buckingham, is seen letting his hair down during the episode

Peace and love: Amandine Buckingham, played by Melia, sprawls across the sofa in her Beatles costume

‘I remember when I read episode one, four pages in, I was thinking, “OK, I think I know what this is,”’ Corden recently told Weekend magazine.

‘Then five pages later I was going, “Oh, no, it’s not that. It’s this…”

‘Then about ten pages after that I thought, “OK, I’ve no idea what this is or where it’s going, but I cannot wait to do it.”

Mammals is available from Friday on Prime Video.