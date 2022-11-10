Japan given satirical ‘Fossil of the Day’ award by environment group | NHK WORLD-JAPAN News

An international environmental NGO has given Japan its satirical “Fossil of the Day” award at the venue of the COP27 climate change conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

The Climate Action Network presents the award every day during the meeting to countries it says are “doing the most to achieve the least” to curb global warming.

The group said on Wednesday that Japan is “the world’s largest public financer for oil, gas and coal projects”, and its financial flow is in “the completely wrong direction.”

Tsuchida Michiyo, a member of a Japanese environmental NGO, expressed her regret about Prime Minister Kishida Fumio’s absence from the COP27 meeting.

Tsuchida said Japan is the world’s fifth largest emitter of greenhouse gases, and she wants the Japanese government to be aware that climate change problems are threatening the lives and livelihoods of many people.

A Japanese official said the government acknowledged that Japan was picked as an awardee, but it will not comment on any specific activity by private groups.

The official said Japan seems to have been commended by other countries for its role in tackling environmental issues, and added that the government will work to produce results in dealing with the “loss and damage” caused by climate change.