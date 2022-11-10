Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos Seemingly Solidifying their Business Relationship With Social Outings

According to earlier reports by TMZ, Billionaires Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z have shown interest in buying the NFL team, Washington Commanders. There are talks of the two billionaires meeting for dinner to discuss buying the NFL franchise.

Previously, the current Commanders’ owner, Dan Snyder, and the team announced the hiring of Bank of America to potentially look for buyers. After the news broke out, many potential names popped up, including Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos.

Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos meet for dinner

As per TMZ, the two billionaires met on Monday in LA for dinner, which lasted around 2 hours. Around 7.30 pm, they met at the Horses near the Sunset Strip and had dinner. Usually, the restaurant remains closed on Mondays; however, they kept it open for both Bezos and Jay-Z.

Notably, both of them tried to keep a low profile as they entered the restaurant. TMZ further reported that Bezos left the restaurant around 9.30 pm and Jay-Z did not leave until midnight.

It is worth noting that Jay-Z has an estimated net worth of $1.3 billion and Jeff Bezos has a $114 billion Net Worth. The executive chairman of Amazon also owns the Washington Post newspaper and Amazon also has Prime Video; so, buying the Commanders makes absolute sense to him.

As for Jay-Z, he already has a good business relationship with the NFL, as he signed a deal with the league in 2019 to take charge of the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Moreover, he also takes care of their social justice initiatives. Previously, the legendary rapper had the experience of buying a team, as he became the owner of the NBA team, the Brooklyn Nets. However, he had to sell the franchise due to a conflict of interest with his marketing agency, Roc Nation Sports.

Jay-Z- the founder of Roc Nation is reported to own major stakes in an NFL team in near future(Image source: Washington post)

Now, both Bezos and Jay-Z are seemingly forming a partnership to potentially buy the Commanders. According to earlier reports, the Commanders‘ worth is around $5.6 billion, which will make them the most expensive franchise in NFL history after Rob Walton and his family bought the Denver Broncos team for $4.6 billion.

Although both Bezos and Jay-Z are billionaires, forming a partnership will certainly help them buy the team. Apart from them, TV personality Byron Allen and former NFL player Robert Griffin III also showed interest in buying the Commanders.

