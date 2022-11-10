Jennifer Aniston Revealed That She Once Was “Trying To Get Pregnant” But Now That “Ship Has Sailed”

“It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” Jennifer continued. “All the years and years and years of speculation. … It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”