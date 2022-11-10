Categories
Jennifer Aniston Revealed That She Once Was “Trying To Get Pregnant” But Now That “Ship Has Sailed”


Jennifer Aniston has constantly been asked about whether she wants kids, and as it turns out, at one point, she did.

The Friends actor, 53, said in a new cover story with Allure that she even tried IVF to get pregnant a few years ago. “My late 30s, 40s, I’d gone through really hard shit, and if it wasn’t for going through that, I would’ve never become who I was meant to be,” she said, before elaborating that she had been “trying to get pregnant.”

“It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” Jennifer continued. “All the years and years and years of speculation. … It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

Although she didn’t end up having children, Jennifer said she has “zero regrets.”

“I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore,” she said.

She then mentioned the stress that came from the “narrative that I was just selfish” for not having children. “I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point.”

Jennifer previously was “so frustrated” with how obsessed the media was with her getting pregnant that she penned an op-ed about it for the Huff Post, where she called out the “sport-like scrutiny and body shaming that occurs daily under the guise of ‘journalism,’ the ‘First Amendment’ and ‘celebrity news.'”

You can read it here and her Allure interview here.



