Jennifer Aniston’s Ex-Husband Justin Theroux Was Nothing But Supportive Following Her Candid Interview About Her Fertility Struggles

In a conversation with Allure, Jennifer revealed that she spent years attempting to get pregnant, trying any method she could throughout her “late 30s, 40s.”
On top of that, she was simultaneously facing harsh questioning from the public about whether she would ever get pregnant.
“It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road. All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard,” Jennifer said.
She continued, “I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it.”
While Jennifer says that “ship has sailed,” now, she has “zero regrets” about not having children — and is actually slightly relieved that she doesn’t have to think about it anymore.
Following the emotional interview, many of Jennifer’s celebrity friends showed their support for the actor in the comment section of her Instagram post about the interview.
That included her ex Justin, whom she was married to from 2015 to 2017. Under Jennifer’s post, he left a comment with a fist bump and heart emoji.
While Jennifer didn’t specifically discuss her marriage to Justin or whether they had tried to welcome children together, it’s clear the pair are still friends.
In the interview, Jennifer even mentioned that Justin had recently been to her home — and joked about the renovations she had made since their split.
