Jeremy Hunt’s tax raid will cost Britons thousands – tips to pay less

Jeremy Hunt is planning a stealth raid on inheritance tax in the Autumn Statement according to media reports as the new chancellor aims to raise £54billion to plug the black hole in public finances. Government officials have hinted that he is drawing up plans to extend a freeze in the inheritance tax “nil-rate band” for a further two years in a bid to raise half a billion for HMRC. If it’s true, it could cost ordinary Britons tens of thousands of pounds but there are some safe ways to cut one’s inheritance tax bill.