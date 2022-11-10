Jess Phillips’ father left ‘disorientated’ in ‘harrowing’ A&E wait

He was still waiting for a doctor on Thursday morning, with Ms Phillips told to go home and come back to see him at 9am on November 10.

She told the Mirror her father’s condition worsened as they waited, leaving him “disorientated and shaking”.

They were still waiting after 18 hours, and the family was given the option to leave with antibiotics for retired teacher Mr Trainor, who suffers from chronic lymphocytic leukaemia.

She cried “on a number of occasions” while waiting with her father but later brought him home with “bags of pills and instructions for monitoring”, she told her Twitter followers.