Joe Biden and Xi Jinping to hold first in-person summit ahead of G20 in Bali

US president Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will meet in person for the first time as leaders before the G20 summit in Bali next week, in a high-stakes encounter that comes amid rising tensions between the two powers.

The White House said the leaders would meet on Monday in Indonesia, which is hosting the G20 from Tuesday. It will be their sixth conversation since Biden entered the Oval Office, but their first face-to-face meeting since the then US vice-president met Xi at Davos in January 2017.

“The leaders will discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication between the United States and the PRC [People’s Republic of China], responsibly manage competition, and work together where our interests align, especially on transnational challenges that affect the international community,” said Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary. She added that they would also discuss regional and global issues.

The highly anticipated meeting comes as the US and China grapple with a range of contentious issues that have propelled relations to their lowest level since the countries established diplomatic ties in 1979.

It also comes weeks after Xi secured an unprecedented third term as leader, and on the heels of an unexpected reprieve for Biden on Tuesday when the Democrats avoided a rout in the midterm elections.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Biden said he would use the Bali meeting to outline the US position on the China relationship and explore whether there was any possibility of finding resolutions.

“What I want to do with him when we talk is lay out . . . what each of our red lines are, understand what he believes to be in the critical national interests of China, what I know to be the critical interests of the US, and to determine whether or not they conflict with one another. And if they do, how to resolve it,” Biden said.

A senior US official said Biden wanted to have a “strategic conversation” with Xi and hoped to “build a floor for the relationship”. One of the top issues on the agenda is expected to be Taiwan, over which tensions have risen dramatically over the past two years.

When the leaders held a virtual meeting a year ago, Biden stressed the need to ensure that competition did not “veer into conflict”. The stakes became even more apparent in August when China responded to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visiting Taipei with major military exercises that included firing missiles over Taiwan for the first time.

Several senior US officials and military officers have warned that China may be preparing to take military action against Taiwan sooner than was previously believed. Just before he retired as head of US Indo-Pacific Command in April last year, Admiral Philip Davidson warned that China could invade Taiwan by 2027. Last month, Admiral Mike Gilday, chief of US naval operations, said China could take military action before 2024.

Recommended

Secretary of state Antony Blinken recently said that China wanted to speed up the process by which it pursues “reunification” with Taiwan, over which it claims sovereignty. Underscoring that concern, Biden has on four occasions said the US would defend Taiwan from a Chinese attack.

Asked on Wednesday if he would deliver the same message to Xi in Bali, Biden responded: “I’m going to have that conversation with him.”

China accuses the US of diluting the “One China” policy, under which Washington recognises Beijing as the government of China and acknowledges, without endorsing, the Chinese position that Taiwan is part of China.

Beijing is also angry about draft legislation on Capitol Hill that would approve $10bn in funding over five years to provide weapons to Taiwan. If the measure passes, it would mark a significant change in approach, since Washington has in the past approved only the sale of American weapons that Taiwan pays for with its own funds.

Follow Demetri Sevastopulo on Twitter