Julia Fox Says That Dating Kanye West Affected Her Acting Career “Not In A Good Way”

Before dating Kanye, Julia’s acting career was seemingly on the rise — she had a pivotal role in the 2019 classic Uncut Gems, and she also worked with legendary director Steven Soderbergh for his 2021 film No Sudden Move.
But there hasn’t been much news on the acting front since for Julia, and she thinks her short-lived relationship with Kanye might be the reason why.
On a recent episode of Emily Ratajkowski‘s High Low with EmRata podcast, Julia said that she thinks dating Kanye affected her acting career “not in a good way.”
“After the big relationship, I definitely noticed a shift in the acting way,” she said. “I’m not getting as many offers as I was before, weirdly. There’s been a lot of weird drawbacks with reaching that level of notoriety.”
It doesn’t sound like Julia is letting the drawbacks keep her down, though — even though she admits that some might think of her now as a “liability” or “tabloid type person.”
“It’s fine, I’m so busy,” she said. “I think things come to you at the right time, so that’s why I’m really not stressing. I really don’t care. I just have to trust the process.”
