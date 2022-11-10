Kate Garraway reacts to Hancock’s ITV debut amid Derek’s health woes

She reflected: “2020 was a devastating year. With Derek, he got very sick very early on in the pandemic and has remained very damaged.

“That is quite well documented because for a lot of people, he’s come to symbolise the fight that goes on.”

She explained how she had recently taken a few weeks off presenting GMB to focus on her husband’s health battle.

Kate went on: “I dramatically disappeared and haven’t been here for three weeks now…

“We were on air and Derek had come out of hospital, he’s been going in and out of hospital for a while looking at ways to tackle the damage caused by Covid back in 2020. But we haven’t really had any sort of medical eruptions, and then he just was really unwell.

She added: “So it was really dramatic; brilliant work by the A&E, absolutely extraordinary because when you’ve got sepsis, the big challenge is to find the source of infection quickly and get the right antibiotics and his blood pressure was so low.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs tonight on ITV at 9pm.