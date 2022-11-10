Kate has the most ‘perfect smile’ while Meghan ‘is faking it’ – claims

The body language expert analysed videos and pictures from when Meghan attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey with the rest of the Royal Family in 2020 and the Platinum Jubilee’s Service of Thanksgiving which took place in June.

The expert explained: “What I’m struck by most in the video is how Meghan’s smile is absolutely unwavering throughout.

“Through finding her seat and observing the other guests, [she] has the appearance of being fairly forced.” The expert claimed Meghan was not “relaxed” and didn’t display an “authentic smile”, instead it was “tense and forced”.

“Essentially, she’s faking it,” Mollie claimed during an interview with The List.

