Katy Perry stuns in cleavage-bearing denim gown at the CMA awards

Katy Perry, 38, has stunned as she appeared at the CMA awards 2022 in a daring denim outfit. The star attended the 56th annual awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennesse.

The singer was wearing a heel-brushing denim gown that cinched at the waist as she posed cheekily for pictures.

Her gown was separated at the hip and loosened at the chest, exposing the star’s ample cleavage as she posed ahead of the event.

She accessorised her attire with a jewel encrusted necklace, silver drop earrings and crystal encrusted heels.

Katy finished her look with her dark hair parted to the right and swept behind her head from the left.