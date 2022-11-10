Knives Out & 9 Other Great Murder Mystery Movies

Different types of films resonate with audiences in unique ways, and there’s usually a lot of love for the suspenseful heights of murder mystery movies. However, it’s not easy to craft a clever and surprising mystery that’s consistently entertaining and can stay one step ahead of the audience – keeping them on their toes.





There’s nothing quite like a successful murder mystery story, and the greatest examples are even better on repeated viewings, even though all of the big secrets are already revealed. Recently, there has been an embrace of mystery storytelling in film and television, warranting a look at some of the best that movie mysteries have to offer.

Knives Out

Rian Johnson is a master storyteller who’s tackled everything from neo-noirs to Star Wars sequels to episodes of Breaking Bad. Knives Out is Johnson’s passionate tribute to crime dramas and murder mysteries that looks at Detective Benoit Blanc’s investigation of the wealthy Thrombey family, one of which is responsible for the death of the family’s patriarch.

Every line of dialogue matters in Knives Out, and the film’s sensational cast of A-listers makes for a highly entertaining watch. Rian Johnson has at least two more Benoit Blanc mysteries in the Knives Out universe on the way, which provides an even greater incentive to check out this modern mystery masterpiece.

9/10 A Madcap Mystery Plays Out In This Board Game-Turned-Comedy

Clue

Movies based on board games and children’s toys have become increasingly common, but 1985’s Clue was way ahead of the curve. A comedic case of blackmail gets horribly out of hand, and a body count starts to form. Clue makes sure that its mystery is as strong as its comedy, and excellent performances from Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, and Christopher Lloyd help the movie stand out.

The film’s alternate ending gimmick that depended upon which theater the audiences saw the movie at also remains a brilliant idea that’s hard to top. It’s a surprisingly smart and subversive picture.

8/10 A Massive Scavenger Hunt Turns Into A Haunting Whodunit

The Last Of Sheila

The Last of Sheila is a glorious murder mystery caper from the 1970s that was a direct influence on Johnson’s Knives Out. Initially a cult classic, it’s amassed an impressive reputation among cinephiles.

Scripted by Stephen Sondheim and Anthony Perkins, The Last of Sheila follows a group of socialite friends who engage in a massive scavenger hunt that winds up being an elaborate ruse to determine a killer’s identity. The Last of Sheila is a triumph in misdirection, and it continues to outsmart the viewer right until the moment that the credits roll.

7/10 Cary Grant And Audrey Hepburn Lead This Shifty Tale Of Suspense

Charade

Charade is a 1960s mystery that stars Audrey Hepburn and Cary Grant, and if nothing else, it’s just a gorgeous piece of classical cinema to watch unfold. A chance meeting between Hepburn’s Regina and Grant’s Peter over a holiday is followed up with the murder of Regina’s husband.

Faces from this corpse’s past hunt Regina and Peter for a considerable sum of money. However, Regina begins to worry that her new friend may not actually be an ally. Charade cleverly uses Grant and Hepburn’s reputations to inform the audience’s opinion of their characters, only to repeatedly shatter these illusions.

6/10 A Playful Night Of Games Transforms Into An Intense Crime Caper

Game Night

The successful studio comedy movie has become more of a dying breed, so it’s always exciting when a comedy connects in a mainstream way. Game Night gets a ton of mileage out of the chemistry between its excellent cast, which includes Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams, Lamorne Morris, and Kyle Chandler.

An innocent attempt at a murder mystery game night balloons into a genuine fight for survival once the lines between fantasy and reality impossibility blur together. There’s so much fun out of the film’s characters failing to recognize the gravity of their situation.

5/10 Imagination Can Be A Dangerous Thing In This Alfred Hitchcock Classic

Rear Window

Alfred Hitchcock is a master of suspense, and Rear Window is one of his most compelling movies and a piece of pop culture that’s been endlessly parodied. James Stewart and Grace Kelly headline this taut exercise in tension that’s built upon the idea of voyeurism.

Stewart’s protagonist is confined to his home in a wheelchair, which leaves him uniquely disadvantaged when he fears that he will witness a murder next door. Rear Window is a masterclass in storytelling and perspective as both the audience and the film’s characters determine if a murder has actually occurred or if this is a case of paranoia and imagination running wild.

4/10 Strangers Meet And Fight For The Truth In This Deceptive Thriller

Bad Times At The El Royale

Drew Goddard’s Bad Times at the El Royale is a satisfying follow-up to the director’s previous deconstruction of the horror genre, Cabin in the Woods. 2018’s Bad Times at the El Royale is a neon-soaked neo-noir where several strangers are forced to share a suspicious hotel. An all-star cast shows up, each fitting into extreme caricatures, all of which turn out to be clever camouflage for their true intentions.

Bad Times at the El Royale is an unpredictable delight. Not all of its risks pay off, but it’s such a unique burst of creativity that attempts to do something new with a locked-room murder mystery.

3/10 This Masked Slasher Series Is The Ultimate Modern Murder Mystery

Scream

It’s easy to dismiss the Scream franchise as violent slasher movies, but in many ways, they’re the closest thing modern movie audiences have to hard-boiled Agatha Christie mysteries. The Scream movies are fueled by the replicable stereotypes of the horror genre as they deliver self-aware deconstructions.

The Scream movies are scary, but a major selling point in these movies is trying to accurately guess who is behind the murders. Scream works extra hard to create an interesting mystery and effective misdirection, so the killer’s reveal comes as a genuine, gratifying surprise.

2/10 An Officer Of The Law Loses Grip On Reality As He Investigates A Murder

Shutter Island

Martin Scorsese has a prolific filmography, and the director’s later efforts are among his best work. 2010’s Shutter Island is a rejuvenated pairing between Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, one of the decade’s best psychological thrillers. DiCaprio’s U.S. Marshal investigates a mentally unwell murderer who’s escaped from a hospital, only to find himself pulled into a web of mysteries where nothing is as it seems.

Scorsese makes sure that the film transforms into a mind-bending experience where reality slips away from the audience. Shutter Island‘s mystery delivers a strong, massive final twist, but Scorsese’s impeccable direction makes this story work.

1/10 A Sarcastic Criminal Gets In Over His Head With A Hollywood Murder Mystery

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

Right before Robert Downey Jr. completely reinvented himself as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Tony Stark, Shane Black reminded audiences of the actor’s infinite charm and charisma in 2005’s neo-noir murder mystery Kiss Kiss Bang Bang. The film pairs Robert Downey Jr. and Val Kilmer in a hilarious deconstruction of the noir genre set against a deeply cynical depiction of Hollywood.

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang is indebted to the pulpy mystery movies of yesteryear. Watching Robert Downey Jr. scramble from one crime scene to another is endlessly entertaining as a trail of bodies follows him.

