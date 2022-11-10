Kyrgios throws down gauntlet ahead of United Cup with confident quip

Prior to the team event though, Kyrgios will no doubt have other things on his mind with the Australian competing at this month’s ATP Finals in the doubles section alongside fellow Aussie Thanasi Kokkinakis. The dynamic duo have enjoyed a successful 2022, which included them winning their home Grand Slam in the Australian Open.

The Australian pair will kick off their Finals on Monday in Turin, but Kyrgios and Kokkinakis’ start could not be a tougher one. This comes after the Aussie stars were drawn to face the number one seeds Neal Skupski of Great Britain and Wesley Koolhof in their opener.