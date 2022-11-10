Lidl product can reduce the risk of ‘breakouts’





Skincare isn’t just about choosing the right products to put on your face, it also means maintaining your beauty tools. Scott McGlynn, a skincare expert and the host of Celebrity Skin Talk and Acne Uncovered said: “Did you know not cleaning your make-up brushes or sponges can cause breakouts and even acne?”

Over time, make-up brushes collect product residue, dirt and oil, and become a breeding ground for bacteria. Continuing to use dirty brushes, without regularly cleaning them means this bacteria is then transported to your face which can wreak havoc on your complexion. However, Scott has a purse-friendly method to ensure your make-up tools are cleaned properly. In a video shared with his 269K Instagram followers, Scott explained: “I got a cleanser from Lidl, it cost no more than £2.” Scott recommended using Lidl’s CIEN Gentle Cleansing Milk which costs £1.59 for a 250ml bottle. Scott said: “I’ve used the sprays that clean the brushes and this works so much better honestly.” READ MORE: Most ageing hair and brow colour to ‘avoid’ for younger look

In response to a query from a fan, Scott also explained how to properly dry your make-up brushes. “I dry mine on the windowsill on a flannel or small towel,” said Scott. “Or if you have the heating on do the same there towel and lay your brushes or sponges on top” Commenting on the video, actor and model Susanna D said: “You are absolutely right. I clean my make-up brushes after each use. Avoids breakouts and a muddy face. I need to try this product though.” In the comments section, a beauty fan named Howey also described the Lidl cleanser as a “cheap and better” alternative for cleaning your brushes.

Dermatologists and make-up artists recommend cleaning your brushes and sponges at least once a week to make sure that you avoid a buildup of product, and of bacteria. As well as a build-up of residual product, daily use also accumulates sebum, impurities, pollution, dust and dead skin cells which can even include harmful bacteria such as staphylococcus, streptococcus and E. Coli. You can use specific make-up brush and sponge cleaning products, however, as Scott points out, your usual cleanser can do the same job. If your brushes are particularly clogged with product, gently run your brush back and forth on a clean paper towel or a microfibre towel until all the buildup is loosened. To speed up the drying process, wrap a towel around the end of your make-up brushes to absorb excess moisture.







