Love Is Blind hosts humiliate star who refused to return

Viewers were all completely shocked when the jilted Love Is Blind star faked his tearful confession, and the moment even surprised the series’ creator Chris Coelen.

He told Variety: “Watching it live, I just could not believe that that was what was happening. It was jaw-dropping. I cannot believe he’s doing that.

“But I think it was very revealing in the moment as to maybe his motivations in that particular moment.

“Obviously, I’m not speaking for him. I don’t speak for him, but we put it out there as it happened.”

