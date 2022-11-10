M25 driver ‘will never forgive’ Just Stop Oil as he misses dad funeral

Tony Bambury said he will “never, ever forget” Just Stop Oil for preventing him to attend his father’s funeral due to the organisation’s actions that have disrupted traffic this week. Tony was among the hundreds of commuters brought to a standstill on Monday as the climate activists climbed up gantries on the M25 motorway. Despite the police intervention, Tony was gridlocked on the motorway and unable to bid a final farewell to his father.

Recounting his tragic story, the caller Tony Bambury told BBC Radio Essex: “I was actually due to be a pallbearer on my father’s coffin along with my son, ad we both got that taken away from us.

“There was a sense of ‘How dare they?’ How dare they have the lack of forethought to say: ‘I’ll tell you what we’re going to do, we’re going to block these roads and be damned everybody else.

“By doing this, this civil disruption, you don’t raise people to your cause. You actually alienate yourselves on this.

“There’s nothing that we could’ve done.”