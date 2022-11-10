Madonna, 64, flaunts rear on motorbike before drinking out of pet bowl

Madonna, 64, caused a stir once again as she shared a video compilation of pictures with her 18 million Instagram followers on Thursday.

The Material Girl singer sported a fluffy green shirt with plain black gloves and chunky silver necklaces.

She also highlighted her age-defying pert derriere in some skin-tight bedazzled shorts and statement thigh-high black boots.

Madonna put on a racy display as she posed on top of a Kawasaki dirt bike, painted the same shade of green as her shirt.

The star put on an animated display posing in her garage, and in a grocery store, before seemingly drinking water out of a dog bowl.