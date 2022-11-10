Magic: The Gathering – 10 Musicians We Need To See Secret Lairs For

Ever since Post Malone announced his love for Magic: The Gathering, he has received praise from fans the world over. MTG Arena hosted a special event, the musician hosted his own event, was featured in MTG ads, and even received his own Secret Lair. That makes one wonder: What other musician could receive a Secret Lair feature?





Not every musician has played – or even heard – of MTG, but that’s not going to disqualify anyone from being featured on a card. Musicians are larger than life, travel the world, and sometimes even help society. That’s not too dissimilar from a Paneswalker.

10/10 Madonna In MTG Would Be Like A Ray Of Light

Madonna inspired an entire generation of singers and has been pushing boundaries since 1979. A Secret Lair could take inspiration from her singing and – to a lesser extent – acting career. A card with her A League of Their Own character, Mae Mordabito, would be a nice throwback.

Spells based on famous songs like Ray of Light, Like a Prayer, Material Girl, and Human Nature would make for wonderful choices. They could either be brand-new spells or alternatives to pre-existing cards like the Post Malone Secret Lair. Pioneer players might enjoy a Ray of Light version of Bring to Light.

9/10 Drake, Lord Knows This Would Sell Out

Aubrey Drake Graham found the spotlight on himself as Jimmy Brooks in Degrassi long before he came to prominence for his musical talents. Now he’s best known as Drake across the globe. So, a card named Hotline Bling could find itself in the hands of collectors.

His name lends to the possibility of a dragon being in the artwork with his character. A variant of Embereth Skyblazer or an entirely new character would be a novel idea. Drake would make a perfect variant of Mishra, Lost to Phyrexia, putting him at a similar power level as Urza.

8/10 Elton John, Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On This Possibility

Elton John is a name known by everyone. His discography is full of musical hits that are fit to find a place in Magic: The Gathering. Sir Elton Hercules John has had a successful career as a solo artist since the ‘70s, and his middle name alone is befitting of a Theros-born character.

So, say goodbye to the yellow brick road and hello to the multiverse, Sir Elton. MTG and music fans alike could find a deck spot for a tiny dancer or rocket man in their Commander deck.

7/10 The Gorillaz Have Sunshine In A Bag

If there’s one group primed to invade MTG, it’s The Gorillaz. This virtual postmodern group performs exclusively in animated form. For that reason, each character of the group – Murdoc, 2-D, Noodle, and Russel – would make for an excellent character featured on their own cards.

In addition, they explore a variety of musical genres, from hip-hop to electronica. If Jamie Hewlett, co-creator and artist of the group, agreed to illustrate the card art, that would be the cherry on top.

6/10 The Beatles, Let It Be

beatles rock band sgt pepper’s gameplay

The most influential band in the world deserves its own Secret Lair more than any other musician. The Beatles changed music and touched lives with their lyrics. They became international icons by 1964, just four years after they started. So many cards could be made based on the band and its music.

Yellow Submarine as an artifact vehicle or Come Together as a variant Detention Sphere are just a few possibilities. A Secret Lair for The Beatles would allow them to continue making their mark on the world.

5/10 Childish Gambino Is Waiting For His Moment

Donald Glover has successfully had his hand in every creative medium. He made his name as Troy Barnes in the popular TV series Community, won an award for his series Atlanta, and played the iconic Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

He went on to dabble in stand-up comedy, but his musical talents launched him to number 12 on Billboard’s Hot 100. It’s not known if he plays or Magic: The Gathering, but give this man some cards in Jeskai’s colors red, white, and blue.

4/10 Beyoncé All But Needs To Pick Up A Telephone

Beyoncé Knowles got her start in the music industry as one of the three members of Destiny’s Child. She eventually went on to star in multiple movies such as Austin Powers: Gold Member and Dreamgirls. Now she’s simply known as Beyoncé and continues to be a role model for people everywhere.

She was included on Time’s list of 100 women who defined the past century, so giving her a Secret Lair would really favor Wizards of the Coast. A card featuring her from one of her past performances would be a great collector’s item.

3/10 Mick Jagger Of The Rolling Stones

If The Beatles are going to make it onto a list, it’s only fair that The Rolling Stones find themselves on that list too. They’re often compared to each other by rock and roll enthusiasts. Mick Jagger, the band’s lead singer, found himself inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989 because of his unique voice.

It would be fitting for The Rolling Stones’ front man to play the role of a pirate from Ixalan in the Magic: The Gathering multiverse. He and the band are akin to a ship’s crew and the name itself “The Rolling Stones” could be a spell of some sort. His band mate Keith Richards even made an appearance in the Pirates of the Carribean series.

2/10 David Bowie And The Power Of Voodoo

“You remind me of the babe,” said Jareth, the Goblin King. If that’s not a name for a Magic: The Gathering card, then there’s no hope. The late David Bowie was an iconic musician and actor with whom the world fell in love.

His unorthodox fashion choices and magnificent voice caught the world by storm. His presence in the world of Magic would be a welcomed one that would go along with his other posthumous honors. If there were ever an ideal time to print a variant of Ashes to Ashes, a David Bowie Secret Lair would be it.

1/10 Freddie Mercury Will Rock You

The voice behind Bohemian Rhapsody and We are the Champions could easily be honored with his own Secret Lair. Freddie Mercury has been hailed as one of the greatest rock singers of all time. His eccentric personality was a sight to witness.

What better way to honor his persona than immortalizing it on a card game that’s been around for 30 years? Not only could the names of his songs be used as Magic cards, but specific lyrics as well, because the lyrics stood out that much.

