Antonio Catalán, a leading hotelier in Spain, commented: “There has to be a change in the customer profile. Majorca has plenty of customers and needs to raise prices more.

“I believe as a businessman that if clients cannot pay the price that I have set for a product, they should not come.

“Four years ago, because of Brexit, British tourists saw the pound devalued by 20 percent.

“But despite everything, they came to Spain, paying 22 percent more for their holidays.