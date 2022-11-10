Man City draw Liverpool in titan clash of Carabao Cup fourth round

Manchester City face an all-Premier League Carabao Cup fourth round tie against Liverpool just days after the World Cup final. Cup fixtures will take place in the week after the international showpiece event on December 18.

The headline tie was Premier League champions City drawing runners-up Liverpool. City have won four of the last five League Cups, while Liverpool defeated Chelsea in last year’s final.

However, both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp will likely name much weaker teams than they would like for the game. Many of their players are expected to reach the latter stages of the World Cup and will not have a full-strength squad available for the game at the Etihad Stadium.

City will have top scorer Erling Haaland, who failed to qualify for Qatar with Norway. Guardiola could turn to the 22-year-old to give him the edge as he hunts more trophies.

Liverpool fielded six players under the age of 21 in their penalty shootout win over Derby on Wednesday, with Klopp handing five full debuts. City had a strong side for their 2-0 triumph against Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have been given another home tie having defeated Aston Villa 4-2 on Thursday. The Red Devils will host Vincent Kompany’s Burnley at Old Trafford.

Wolves and Southampton host Gillingham and Lincoln, respectively. Nottingham Forest travel to Blackburn, while Newcastle will welcome Eddie Howe’s former club Bournemouth to St. James’ Park.

Leicester will go to MK Dons and Charlton will host Brighton. All the ties will be played across December 21 and 22.

The draw took place following United’s thrilling comeback win against Villa. Following a drab goalless opening 45 minutes, Erik ten Hag’s side came back twice before scoring twice late on through Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay.

Ten Hag said afterwards: “I’m happy with that resilience. That’s what we need and have to show every game.

“I was so disappointed and mad on Sunday because we didn’t fight [in the 3-1 defeat by Villa]. We were sloppy, especially in the defensive discipline and United players always have to show 100 per-cent discipline.”

Carabao Cup draw in full:

Wolves v Gillingham

Southampton v Lincoln

Blackburn v Nottingham Forest

Newcastle v Bournemouth

Man City v Liverpool

Man Utd v Burnley

MK Dons v Leicester

Charlton v Brighton