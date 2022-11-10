Man jailed, woman hospitalized after fight that neighbors say ended with both going off blacony

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder after throwing his girlfriend from a third-floor balcony at Stewarts Creek Condos, Fayetteville police said.

Roland Purdy, who lives in the apartment below Thurman Brewer and Diana Rollins, called 911 around 1 a.m. after hearing a heated argument and banging in the apartment up above.

Purdy said as he heard police knock on the door above, his son heard another crash in the bushes outside. He believes Brewer, having thrown Rollins over the railing, jumped himself to evade police.

Ultimately, Brewer, 26, was captured and charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault inflicting serious injury in the presence of a juvenile and battery of an unborn child. An uncle told WRAL News that Rollins is five months pregnant.

Police found Rollins, with a severe head injury, about 20 feet into the woods nearby and took her to the hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

Shoun Rollins said the family and doctors are concerned for his niece and her unborn baby.

Neighbors and family say Brewer and Rollins were not married, but they share three children. Police said there were five children in the apartment when they arrived. All of them were safe and devliered to the custody of Rollins’ family.

Brewer was being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center on $2 million bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. O’Hara at 910-605-6393 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).