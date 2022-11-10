Man who set fire to partner sentenced for her murder





A man who set fire to his wife has been sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in prison for the murder of his wife. Steven Craig, 58, doused Jacqueline Kirk with petrol and set her alight in a car park in Weston-super-Mare in April 1998.

Ms Kirk survived burns to 35 percent of her body and lived for the next 21 years, before dying in three years ago. Craig had been convicted of grievous bodily harm with intent over the incident, and was handed a discretionary life sentence with a minimum nine-year terms. He served 15 years in prison, but was arrested again and charged with murder in June last year, after Ms Kirk’s death at the age of 61. Last month, a jury at Bristol Crown Court unanimously convicted Craig of murder, finding the injuries he had inflicted in the horrific attack had contributed to her death.

Ms Kirk died of a ruptured diaphragm in August 2019, after being taken to Royal United Hospital in Bath. During Craig’s murder trial, jurors were told scarring to her chest and abdomen meant their ability to expand was reduced when she suffered from intestinal swelling. Doctors decided not to operate on Ms Kirk when she fell ill, owing to her frailty. She died the day after entering hospital. Prosecutor Richard Smith KC told the court that the law did not demand that they determine her burn injuries to be the sole or main cause of her death, but that their contribution to it was “more than minimal”.

Permission to charge Craig with murder had to be sought from the then-Attorney General, Suella Braverman, now the Home Secretary. Craig, of Brailsford Road, York, admitted the attack on Ms Kirk but denied being responsible for her death. He was remanded in custody following the guilty verdict. Following the attack, Ms Kirk spent nine months in hospital, requiring 14 operations including a tracheotomy and skin grafts. She was able to survive for another two decades – and was able to see both her children get married, and became a grandmother three times. Sonna, one of her daughters, recently said it was her mother’s stubbornness and wit that gave her the will to survive so long. She told the BBC: “She was strong willed, strong minded, very funny, very kind of witty, a dark humour. “People who hadn’t met her would be taken off guard because they wouldn’t expect that wittiness to come out of my mum. She always had an opinion on something.” Ms Kirk often found communicating “very hard” because her tracheostomy – a surgical airway in the neck – made “it very hard for her to be heard, but she still made a big point of making her voice heard”, her daughter said. More to follow…

