Manchester Airport main runway closed for ’emergency repairs’

This appears to have led to several flights being delayed or diverted, as all planes are currently having to use a secondary runway.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, one source said: “The airport is down to single operation on (runway) 23L which means the inbound planes are having to taxi right down the runway and turn around.”

A spokesperson for the airport said: “This morning we identified a surface defect on Runway One during one of our regular routine inspections. Safety will always be our top priority, so as a precaution, we are temporarily operating all flights from Runway Two while we urgently rectify the issue.