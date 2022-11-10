Manifest fans think they know who Eden was talking to on the phone

Manifest returned to Netflix with the first half of season four and it started with Ben Stone (played by Josh Dallas) struggling to get over his wife’s death. However, he refused to give up on the belief that his daughter Eden (Brooks Johnson) was still alive. In the series Eden is seen playing on a phone that starts ringing.

Who was on the phone in Manifest season 4?

Ben Stone experienced an emotional rollercoaster at the start of season four as he came to terms with a huge loss.

However, despite what his friends and family believed, he said he owed it to his wife to track down their daughter Eden.

Eden had been kidnapped by Angelina Meyer (Holly Taylor), who was convinced the young girl was a fallen angel sent to protect her.

Eventually, Ben managed to track down Angelina and get his daughter back, albeit she did not fit in straight away.

Thankfully, as time passed, she accepted Ben as her father and settled back in at home.

