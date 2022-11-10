Mariah Carey dons tiara to binge watch The Crown

Mariah Carey, 52, who has been dubbed the Queen of Christmas, donned a diamanté tiara, pendant necklace and large crystal embellished earrings to sit down and watch the first episode of Netflix’s The Crown.

The All I Want For Christmas is You singer was dressed in a silk dressing gown and held a china teacup, all whilst sitting on a cream coloured regal sofa.

Completing the atmosphere was one of Mariah’s beloved Jack Russell Terriers, who sat curled up on the sofa while Mariah elegantly watched the first episode of The Crown series five.

Bizarrely, whilst streaming the latest season on a large projector in what looked to be her movie room, season one of the hit Netflix drama was simultaneously streaming on a TV on the other side of the room.

A major reason why the superstar jumped straight into season five was due to the fact her song Emotions features in the first episode. The star is heard excitedly telling the camera: “They’re using my song on The Crown tonight!”