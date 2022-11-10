Matt Hancock left gasping for air in I’m A Celebrity trial

The former health secretary was unsurprisingly picked to do Thursday’s Bushtucker Trial titled Tentacles of Terror on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! and a teaser clip for the episode shows Matt Hancock gasping for air in the water-based trial. Will the MP be able to get more than six stars this time?

In the clip, Declan Donnelly remarks: “You’ve got to hold your breath for a long time.”

“You don’t have to hold your breath, just him,” Ant McPartlin jokes.

As Matt comes up to the surface for air, Dec remarks: “Your air hole gets smaller.”

His co-presenter adds: “What did you call him?”