Matt Hancock left gasping for air in I’m A Celebrity trial

The former health secretary was unsurprisingly picked to do Thursday’s Bushtucker Trial titled Tentacles of Terror on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! and a teaser clip for the episode shows Matt Hancock gasping for air in the water-based trial. Will the MP be able to get more than six stars this time?
In the clip, Declan Donnelly remarks: “You’ve got to hold your breath for a long time.”
“You don’t have to hold your breath, just him,” Ant McPartlin jokes.
As Matt comes up to the surface for air, Dec remarks: “Your air hole gets smaller.”
His co-presenter adds: “What did you call him?”
“Old Gavin Williamson, he resigned from the Government yesterday. What about Liz Truss, is she coming?”
Ant laughed: “Yeah go on then, she’s not doing anything. What about Boris Johnson?”
“No, I draw the line at that,” Dec hit back.
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight on ITV at 9pm.
Source link