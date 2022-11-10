Matt Hancock’s I’m A Celeb stint at risk as MPs download app ‘to vote’

Matt Hancock, 44, sparked backlash from I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! fans after he entered the Australian jungle on Wednesday night. The former health secretary, who lost the Tory whip after signing up for the show, joined singer Boy George and DJ Chris Moyles among other famous faces as this year’s jungle contestants.

Now, a cabinet minister has suggested Matt could be set to face a lot more hardships than he might have expected due to a potential Westminster plot to get him to do every Bushtucker trial.

Cabinet Minister Chris Heaton-Harris told Times Radio: “There are hundreds of MPs and peers who have managed to – probably for the first time in some peers’ life – download an app to vote for somebody.

“So I’m assuming that doesn’t mean great things for Matt.”

However, according to The Sun, the politician is expecting a warm welcome once he gets back to the UK as he will reportedly be hosting the launch party of his new book, Pandemic Diaries.

READ MORE: Michael Douglas looks frail as he continues to show off new red hair