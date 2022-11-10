Matt Hancock’s salary for I’m A Celebrity 2022

How much is Tory MP Matt Hancock getting paid for I’m A Celebrity?

The Conservative MP is reportedly earning a whopping £400,000 from him joining the cast of I’m A Celebrity.

This is one of the biggest ever pay-outs but a source told The Sun that ITV was eager to keep the amount on the down low.

They reportedly said: “ITV were keen for viewers to think the deal was worth around £150,000 but in reality, it’s over double that.

“They asked him to be on the show three times in a matter of weeks and the money definitely helped seal the deal.”