Meghan Markle could give Lilibet 150k special gift

Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet could inherit a substantial amount of jewellery when she’s older. The Royal Family are the proud owners of some of the most valuable jewels in the world, including St Edward’s Crown and the Sovereign Orb and Sceptre.
Individual members of the Firm also have their own special and often expensive gems.
Younger royals such as Princess Charlotte and Lillibet are likely to inherit them one day.
Meghan Markle’s daughter is likely to inherit some jewellery from her mother, along with some pieces from her grandmother, Diana, Princess of Wales.
According to Jewellery experts at Steven Stone, the amount that Lilibet could inherit one day could amount to an eyewatering £410k.
At the top of the list is Duchess of Sussex’s £150k Cartier bracelet that she wore on her wedding day to Prince Harry at Windsor Castle in 2018.
The bracelet has 104 brilliant cut diamonds and 52 baguette cut diamonds.
Leading Diamond Expert Maxwell Stone told The Daily Mirror that the bracelet is so stunning that Lilibet might decide to wear it on her own wedding day.
He said: “Worth £150,000, Meghan’s stunning bracelet is composed of 18K white gold, set with 104 brilliant-cut diamonds totalling 4.50 carats, and 52 baguette-cut diamonds totalling 5.61 carats.
The young royal could also inherit her grandmother’s £25k gold cuff bangle.
Her mother was seen wearing it earlier this year at the NAACP Image Awards in California.
Meghan Markle clearly likes the bracelet as she first wore it during her first royal tour of Australia with Prince Harry in 2018.
Libet could also inherit her mother’s £10k wedding band her £3.5k Cartier stud earrings and Diana’s Cartier Tank Française watch.
One day she may also inherit Meghan’s £120k engagement ring.
