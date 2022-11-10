Meghan Markle could give Lilibet 150k special gift

Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet could inherit a substantial amount of jewellery when she’s older. The Royal Family are the proud owners of some of the most valuable jewels in the world, including St Edward’s Crown and the Sovereign Orb and Sceptre.

Individual members of the Firm also have their own special and often expensive gems.

Younger royals such as Princess Charlotte and Lillibet are likely to inherit them one day.

Meghan Markle’s daughter is likely to inherit some jewellery from her mother, along with some pieces from her grandmother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

According to Jewellery experts at Steven Stone, the amount that Lilibet could inherit one day could amount to an eyewatering £410k.