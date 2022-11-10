Meghan Markle’s bid to get Kate on podcast dismissed amid ongoing row

Kate will not make a surprise appearance to Meghan Markle’s archetypes podcast, a royal correspondent claimed, as the two women’s relations are still bruised. Since the Duchess dropped bombshells in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan and Kate haven’t seen eye to eye. Because of their differences, a Kate appearance on the podcast remains almost implausible, the Daily Express’ Royal correspondent said.

When asked if he thinks Kate will feature in Meghan Markle’s podcast, Daily Express’s Royal correspondent Richard Palmer told the Royal Round Up: “I don’t think so.”

“I don’t get the impression that there is much of a relationship there between them at the moment.

“Maybe that will change but I think the signs are the relations are still pretty strained.”

However, he said Kate and other Royal Family members related to some of the grievances aired by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when they still acted as working members of the Firm.