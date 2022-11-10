Men’s Tennis Plays At Louisville Fall Tournament – Eastern Kentucky University Athletics

Men’s Tennis Plays At Louisville Fall Tournament
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Eastern Kentucky men’s tennis team plays at the Louisville Fall Tournament at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center from Nov. 11-13 for their last tournament of the fall.
The Colonels look to repeat their dominant performance from the Bellarmine Invite, as junior J.Anurag Reddy delivered a 6-0 overall record while winning the doubles championship with sophomore Moritz Mayer. Sophomore Zach White had a 3-1 record in singles at the Bellarmine Invite. Sophomore Kristoffer Stahlbrand will also compete for EKU.
