MEPs officially approve major EU border change

The European Parliament approved Croatia’s membership of the passport-free Schengen area on Thursday. A majority of MEPs voted 534-53 to lift the remaining border controls between the Schengen area and Croatia.
A final decision will now be made by the EU council made up of the 27 government leaders of the bloc.
In December 2021, the council confirmed that Croatia had met all the criteria to apply for membership of the Schengen area.
Paulo Rangel MEP, the European Parliament negotiator on Croatia’s accession to Schengen said that Croatian membership of Schengen would be a successful example of European integration.
He said: “Croatia is ready to join the Schengen free-travel area.
“It has fulfilled all the necessary conditions.
“Croatia met 281 recommendations in eight areas of the Schengen acquis and underwent the most comprehensive evaluation for Schengen membership of any EU country so far.
“I am confident that this will be another success story for European integration.
“I now urge EU Member States to swiftly give the green light to Croatia’s accession to the Schengen area for internal border controls to be lifted by the end of this year.
Twenty two of the 27 of EU states are members with Ireland negotiating an opt out and establishing it’s own visa policy partially due to the common travel area with the UK.
Bulgaria, Cyprus and Romania are not members but are expected to join in the future.
EFTA member states Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland are not EU members but are part of the Schengen area.
Monaco, San Marino, and the Vatican City also have open borders with Schengen area countries so are de facto members of the area.
