MEPs officially approve major EU border change

The European Parliament approved Croatia’s membership of the passport-free Schengen area on Thursday. A majority of MEPs voted 534-53 to lift the remaining border controls between the Schengen area and Croatia.

A final decision will now be made by the EU council made up of the 27 government leaders of the bloc.

In December 2021, the council confirmed that Croatia had met all the criteria to apply for membership of the Schengen area.

Paulo Rangel MEP, the European Parliament negotiator on Croatia’s accession to Schengen said that Croatian membership of Schengen would be a successful example of European integration.

He said: “Croatia is ready to join the Schengen free-travel area.