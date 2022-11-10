Mesta continues their journey of digitalization and becomes the first vendor in Norway to invest in Klimator’s IoT-based weather stations | MarketScreener

Mesta A/S continues its strong journey of digitalization in winter maintenance together with Klimator and invests in Klimator’s IoT-based weather stations. The initial order value is approx. 600 KSEK over a five-year period.

Klimator began the development of the stations in Denmark back in 2017 as a more cost-effective alternative to existing solutions with weather stations that require extensive installation and fixed infrastructure in terms of electricity and internet. The winter industry depends on more measurement points to be able to make better and more qualified decisions, which in turn means major environmental and cost savings. Not least in terms of reduced consumption of resources such as salt, vehicles, and fuel.

Mesta A/S will install the weather stations in three contract areas and real-time data will be used in Klimator ‘s forecast models for road conditions, and users can also see real-time data from the stations directly visualized in Road Status Information (RSI).

“Today, Klimator ‘s IoT weather station is the leading product on the Danish market with a market share of approx. 30% and we have taken it further to our existing and new markets. It is very encouraging that an early idea spreads to more countries and that the interest and understanding of the technology and its various areas of use is extensive among our customers. We are very proud to expand the collaboration with Mesta in Norway and it is a confirmation of Klimator ‘s strong position as a supplier of innovative solutions for the winter maintenance industry. The most exciting thing about the development is that we are only at the beginning of the winter industry’s development – and it is truly a journey we are passionate about.”, says Emil Danielsson , Head of Winter Maintenance.

“Mesta highly appreciates the close and good collaboration with Klimator , which constantly evolves, and we see how both parties leverage the tight collaboration. The winter maintenance industry has traditionally lacked access to advanced technology and insights to innovate, something that is finally changing quickly. In winter operations, the need for both high traffic safety and accessibility is weighed against the need to reduce the negative impact that salt in particular has on the environment, but also the possibility to reduce emissions from our vehicles. In collaboration with Klimator , we explore both the possibilities of different technologies, but also build an ecosystem of technologies that increases the precision of the activities we carry out on our winter roads. It is an exciting time and the opportunities to make a difference are very motivating.”, says Ketil Dahl , Head of Market and Business Development at Mesta A/S.

About Mesta

Mesta is Norway ‘s largest construction company in operation and maintenance of roads, railways and special projects aimed at tunnel clean-up, rock and avalanche protection and bridge maintenance. Mesta is today 100 percent owned by the Ministry of Trade and Industry in Norway and has both public and private customers throughout the country. Public customers are in the majority, together with The Norwegian Public Roads Administration ( Statens Vegvesen ) and the country’s regions as the largest customers. Mesta has close to 1,700 employees. The head office is in Lysaker in Bærum, but Mesta has operations, local offices and construction sites all over the country and engages local smaller and larger private contractors.

About Road Status Information

Road Status Information (RSI) is a Software-as-a-Service application for the winter maintenance industry which delivers all critical information needed to ensure safe winter roads. The data provided in RSI is created by using a combination of ruled-based algorithms, machine learning, and analysis of immense amounts of real-life road and environment data. RSI processes this data with advanced climate models to provide detailed forecasts for roads, bicycle- and footpaths. The high-resolution forecasts given in RSI are used by traffic authorities, winter road contractors and municipalities providing the best possible foundation for proactive and sustainable winter maintenance. Klimator ‘s forecasts facilitate decisions, planning and follow-up of measures and contribute to using resources more efficiently and reducing the climate footprint.

About Klimator ‘s IoT Road Weather Stations

Klimator’s road weather station provides real-time information on how weather impacts local road conditions. This data will empower operators to make informed decisions on the appropriate treatments necessary. The data is easily accessible from a browser-based platform or the RSI platform. The data comes in the form of an API so can also be fed into other weather monitoring and forecasting systems if necessary.

About Klimator

Klimator AB is a publicly listed software company with over 30 years of research in applied road climatology. Klimator has two innovations – the data platform Road Condition Data (RCD), providing predictive high precision road weather information, and the sensor fusion solution AHEAD providing real-time detective road weather information. With these innovations, Klimator provides precise and reliable road weather information to the winter maintenance and the automotive industries creating safer roads and enabling scalable autonomous driving (AD) and intelligent driver support systems (ADAS). In 2020, Klimator acquired HedeDanmark’s business operations within connected sensors to broaden and strengthen Klimator ‘s product portfolio.

