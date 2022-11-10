MetaTrekkers Announces BeatTrekkers, a DJ Battle Series in the Metaverse

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / MetaTrekkers , a web3 and blockchain project founded by Chris Oniya, has launched the BeatTrekkers Series, which features twelve metaverse DJs competing against each other in a virtual arena. The twelve-week event, which began on August 24, is hosted by CJ Trax and Alan Blohn.

MetaTrekkers, which regularly holds events for digital artists to showcase their virtual fashion designs, artworks, and music, are also able to watch DJs CRISPR, Abilitea, Shark Anthony, Steve Saiko, DJ Get Bizzy, Acutek, Webber Don, GucciToe, Phuturemusic, and Mr. Big Mouth compete. Special sets are by Clyde Rouge, VJ Deliria, ABVERSE, KHARMA DJ, Funksta, and DJ Lethal Skillz.

The artists are competing in the battles for a chance to win MetaTrekkers’ promotional, marketing, and advertising resources in support of their album launch and to receive the opportunity to become a Venice Music artist, including the potential benefits of having a high-profile music label back their efforts.

“We are excited to innovate virtual entertainment and user engagement through our BeatTrekkers series, which we hope the Decentraland community will enjoy,” says MetaTrekkers. “The winners of our event will be chosen through user voting. In return, the community will be rewarded with exclusive giveaways, Decentraland wearables, and even opportunities to interact with their favorite DJs.”

Some venue creation and various engagement campaigns, such as a POAP voting booth and VIP room, have been delivered by SwivelMeta, a platform for metaverse marketing. Planning and strategy efforts were led by leading web 3 consultants CK Bubbles, Melanie Girald, and Julio Balbuena, while streaming the events benefits from Chris “BioMeta” Gonzalez’s efforts of making the series known across multiple metaverses like Decentraland, Spatial and Otherside (near future).

MetaTrekkers states that the first BeatTrekkers series are being hosted at various partner venues, including MetaTrekkers Club, Decentral Games, DigiFun, DCL Report, Dragon City, Roustan, Wisher Vodka, Peanutbutta, CromUland, CJ Trax, Inkeeper, DCLBrasil, Metancy Pool, Galeria Sur, B-Verse, Purple Bee, BeatBlox, Edifice Metaversal, Vox Boards, Sugar Club, and Golfcraft by OhMyVerse.

“Thanks to the support of our partners, we’re able to enhance the meaning of the metaverse, ‘We stand together,’ to include an extensive, collaborative community that is focused on laying the groundwork for a virtual world revolution based on innovative features,” MetaTrekkers says. “We invite everyone to join us for this groundbreaking event and to experience the excitement of metaverse entertainment.”

BeatTrekkers is a unique, innovative entertainment concept developed by MetaTrekkers. It is bringing DJ battles to the metaverse through a series of engaging events where the MetaTrekkers community have exclusive access and voting rights and decide the winners.

For more information about MetaTrekkers, please visit its website or contact: hello@metatrekkers.io

