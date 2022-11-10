Microsoft founder Paul Allen’s £1.3 billion art sale

They fetched almost double the £810million paid for the previous record sale of the Macklowe collection at Sotheby’s in May. Mr Allen, who founded the computer giant with Bill Gates, died four years ago, aged 65.

Paul Cezanne’s landscape La Montagne Sainte-Victoire sold for £120million, while Gustav Klimt’s Birch Forest, went for £91million – both records for the artist.

The auction also set a record for a Van Gogh with Verger avec Cypres selling ­ for £102million while Gauguin’s Maternite II fetched £92million.

Other artists for sale included Botticelli, Renoir, Roy Lichtenstein, Francis Bacon, and Lucian Freud, together with sculptures by Alexander Calder and Max Ernst.

Christie’s said the proceeds will go to Allen’s favourite causes, which include arts and environmental charities.

Marc Porter, chair of Christie’s Americas, said: “Paul Allen was a visionary and was drawn to artists who shared his genius for seeing our world in new ways.”

Allen once said: “When you look at a painting you’re looking into a different country.” He pledged to leave most of his fortune to charity and had an estimated wealth of £11.8billion.