Mike Tindall under scrutiny over close contact with I’m A Celeb crew

Mike Tindall, 44, was pictured getting to grips with a mask-wearing female crew member, as he tackled her and pretended to throw her from a pontoon. The former rugby ace – who is now part of the extended royal family after marrying the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Phillips – was said to have sailed close to the wind over Covid regulations by getting too close to the assistant producer.

Fans were open-mouthed when they saw the footage of him placing his arms around the young woman’s waist, although ITV has now stated that it is satisfied that their contact was risk-free.

According to a code of conduct, designed to protect against the spread of Covid, contact between cast and crew members is considered a no-no.

A source told the Daily Mail: “All crew are told to stay two metres apart from cast members, which is a Covid regulation. Sound and security, who do tests, are the only people that can come into contact with the celebrities.

“Crew are also asked to wear face coverings to prevent a Covid outbreak on set, which would completely ruin the show.

