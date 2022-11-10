Mum’s anger as daughter hates her name so much she refuses to use it





A mother has vented her anger over her daughter, who refuses to answer to her full name. She said it was “embarrassing” to be corrected by her daughter when introducing her to new people.

The mother has taken to social media site Reddit to explain how her daughter is not merely irked by the uttering of her full name but treats it as a “dirty word”. After hearing her full name upon a first introduction, the girl “acts cold and distant”, the mother explained. She wrote: “My daughter goes by a nickname that’s a shorter version of her full first name, like Becky instead of Rebecca (fake name but you get the idea). “I don’t mind that she does that, but I’m getting tired of the way she corrects me when I introduce her.

“I use her full name because that’s the name her dad and I gave her, and I don’t consider the nickname her real name. “But when I introduce her, she’ll immediately correct me as if I called her a dirty word or something. “Then she acts cold and distant toward me.” Recounting a recent episode of her daughter’s angry response to hearing her full name, the mother added: “It happened again today and I’d finally had enough. I told her to drop the attitude and stop disrespecting me over nothing. READ MORE: Tragedy as man dies after car crashes into shopping centre

One social media user responded: “Your daughter prefers to go by a shortened version of her name – and that’s her right. “You are the one being disrespectful here – not her.” ‘LilArsene’ added: “You are concerned about the ‘appearance’ of respect but you aren’t extending your daughter the respect of using the name she prefers. “If your name is Susan and I insist on calling you Sue based on some made-up preference of mine, that would be rude, right?” Another commenter also suggested: “Can’t you just go, ‘This is my daughter Rebecca, but she likes to go by Becky’ as a way to solve both of these issues?” The mother did not reveal the age of her daughter.

Like Loading...