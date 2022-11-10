MW2’s Riot Shield Glitch Continues A Call Of Duty Tradition

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Riot Shield glitch is wreaking havoc in online multiplayer lobbies. By simply staring down an actively shooting enemy VTOL or Chopper Gunner while holding a Riot Shield, a player can become impervious to damage. This leaves all opponents helpless to this player, who can then run around killing without having to worry about their own mortality.





While such a glaring issue in a AAA title is surprising to see, longtime fans of the Call of Duty series will not be phased by MW2’s glitches, like the Suppression Mine XP glitch. “God Mode” glitches – ones that make players invincible – have a long tradition in the franchise, as they have cropped up in many of the Call of Duty series’ installments. In fact, certain previous God Mode glitches put Modern Warfare 2‘s to shame because of how much more powerful they were.

Past God Mode Glitches In Call Of Duty

One of the most powerful God Mode glitches appears in one of the more beloved Black Ops games, Call of Duty: Black Ops 3. To activate the glitch, players would first need to perform another glitch that allowed them to acquire Rogue as their secondary weapon with Heatwave in their lethal slot. Once that was done, a second class needed to be created with no secondary weapon and Heatwave as the lethal. The specialist Glitch would then need to be selected. Players could then enter any game mode in Black Ops 3 using the Rogue class and then switch to the non-Rogue class. Finally, after getting the Glitch ability and Heatwave ready, players could then activate Glitch while spamming Heatwave to trigger the God Mode glitch. What made this glitch so powerful was that players could both use their weapons while in God Mode and turn invisible. This left other players in the lobby completely vulnerable to anybody using the glitch, as they could not successfully run away from the exploiter. YouTuber vicuna2002 shows just how devastating this God Mode glitch could be when performed correctly in their video.

Other Call of Duty titles featured God Mode glitches that were sillier in nature, Vanguard being one such example. Activating this glitch in Call of Duty: Vanguard requires players to be on a losing team in Control Mode that is about to run out of lives. Once the game’s narrator announces that a player’s team has run out of lives, that player can use to rocket launcher to self-destruct, but doing so only results in said player becoming invincible. What makes this glitch so silly is that players will not be able to use their primary weapon, and being able to use the glitch in the first place means their team is about to lose anyway. Thus, this God Mode provides almost zero utility and is instead just a fun way to troll opponents at the end of a match.

These past God Mode glitches go to show that Modern Warfare 2‘s controversy surrounding the Riot Shield is nothing new for the series. Even so, it may be the first God Mode to be removed from the game and then be added back, as the patch on November 4 seems to have accidentally brought it back into the game. It thus appears that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s God Mode glitch is indeed special – but for the wrong reasons.

Source: vicuna2002/YouTube