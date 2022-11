The film centres on troubled 10-year-old Elmer (voiced by Jacob Tremblay) who flees a recession-hit city for a magical island after crossing paths with Whoopi Goldberg’s talking cat.

The chatty moggy tasks him with travelling across the ocean on the back of a whale to free a dragon called Boris (Gaten Matarazzo) who has been imprisoned by Ian McShane’s gorilla.

Elmer forges a touching friendship with the goofy dragon but the story is disjointed and the comedy falls a little flat.